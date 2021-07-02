Two-alarm factory fire burning in Riverside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-alarm fire is burning at a factory near Laird Avenue and Isabelle Street in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

News 4 has learned the building is home to the Enterprise Folding Box Company. Heavy smoke is billowing out of the building and is visible from blocks away.

Buffalo Fire has confirmed this is a two-alarm fire and no other information is available at this time.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area as crews battle the blaze.

Here’s a Birdseye view from the News 4 Tower Cam, located atop Seneca One Tower, of smoke billowing over the Queen City at 8:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at smoke seen high in the air above North Buffalo and Kenmore:





