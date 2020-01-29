Two-alarm fire breaks out in building Habitat for Humanity was turning into community center

Live Now
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm fire broke out at 79 Kilhoffer St. just after 5 p.m. as the vacant structure was under renovation.

Habitat for Humanity says it was turning the home into a community center.

Investigators tell News 4 the fire caused $80,000 in damages and exposure damage occurred at 75 Kilhoffer, causing $75,000 in damages to the occupied structure.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults, and one firefighter received treatment at ECMC.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

