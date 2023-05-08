BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building Monday afternoon on Parkside Avenue.

The fire appeared to cause damage to multiple floors of the Parkview Garden Apartments, which is located across the street from the Buffalo Zoo. It is now under control.

The cause of the blaze and damage costs are not yet known.

News 4 will provide more information once it is available.