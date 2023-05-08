BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building Monday afternoon on Parkside Avenue.
The fire appeared to cause damage to multiple floors of the Parkview Garden Apartments, which is located across the street from the Buffalo Zoo. It is now under control.
The cause of the blaze and damage costs are not yet known.
News 4 will provide more information once it is available.
- Two-alarm fire damages apartment building on Parkside Avenue
- Khanna, Sanders to call for action aimed at easing burden of medical debt
- 2-month-old Dax has plenty of puppy energy
- Here’s what’s inside GMC’s new Canyon AT4X adventure truck
- Schumer to convene special Senate Democratic caucus meeting on gun violence
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.