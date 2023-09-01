BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men were arrested following a home invasion during which two victims were tied up on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo Tuesday, police said.

Wesley Bonner, 25 and Marcie Gue, 28, were charged with a long rap sheet after allegedly breaking into a home on the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue and forcibly stealing an unopened safe, two cell phones, a purse and more items and cash. Buffalo police say the men were armed with handguns and tied up two of the home’s occupants.

A female victim was also allegedly injured after being struck on the head with the butt of a gun.

Bonner and Gue are each charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of stolen property. Each charge is a felony and all but the possession charge is in the first degree.

Police say Bonner was out on bail for a gun arrest that took place in Buffalo in May.

Police recovered the unopened safe near the home. Bonner and Gue were apprehended by officers from the Ferry-Filmore and Northeast districts as well as SWAT team officers.