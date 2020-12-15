Two Bills players help give the gift of mobility to young Buffalo boy this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Buffalo Bills players helped to make the holiday season extra special for an 8-year-old Buffalo boy with a gift of mobility.

Jackson Delude was born without fully developed legs. Instead of asking for toys or games, Jackson’s Christmas wish this year was the ability to run.

Bills players Matt Milano and Gabe Davis teamed up to make it happen. They flew Jackson to Florida to get him fitted for two prosthetic legs.

Jackson then got to test them out for the first time at Disney World over the weekend.

Milano and Davis covered the cost for everything.

“I couldn’t run and jump around like I can in these,” Jackson said.

“When they said they were going to help get Jackson blades there was really no words to describe what we were feeling. They’re so young and already wanted to be paying it forward and helping out Jackson be able to run again. It’s amazing,” Ashley Delude, Jackson’s mom said. “Being in disney for the first time in his blades in this magical place together, he’ll never forget it.”

Ashley says he loved riding the mickey and minnie railway and exploring “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Milano and Davis wanted to grant Jackson’s wish because they are both from the Orlando area and trained at the ESPN complex on Disney’s resort.

Jackson got a chance to talk to Davis and Milano on Zoom. You can see the meet and greet below:

(Video courtesy of Buffalo Bills)