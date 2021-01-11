Two Buffalo-area Wegmans to receive limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nine Wegmans locations in New York State will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to people 75 and older, as well as pharmacy employees.

The company announced two of the nine locations will be in the Buffalo area, Alberta Drive and Sheridan Drive.

According to Wegmans, to receive the vaccination, an appointment must be scheduled here or by calling 1-800-207-6099.

Wegmans says vaccinations will not be administered to anyone without an appointment or photo ID for proof of age eligibility. Additionally, the company is not able to vaccinate other groups eligible in phase 1 at this time.

The company’s SVP, John Carlo released a statement this afternoon saying:

“We value this opportunity to help increase the vaccination rates in New York State and help control the COVID-19 pandemic as we all work toward the ultimate goal of achieving herd immunity throughout our communities. We understand there are many out there who are interested in receiving the vaccine as soon as possible, and we are working hard every day to be ready when vaccinations become available more broadly. Until then, we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we begin vaccinating and focus first on those in our community who are age 75 and older.”