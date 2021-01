BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two Queen City lawmakers want to step up the penalties for the illegal use of ATVs in Buffalo.

The vehicles are already outlawed on city streets and in parks.

Councilmembers Mitch Nowakowski and Bryan Bollman introduced an amendment to the existing city code.

If the amendment is ratified, people caught using ATVs on city streets or parks face the loss of the vehicle and a 2,500 fine.

Both lawmakers will talk about the proposal in more detail next week.