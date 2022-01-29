Two Buffalo firefighters released from ECMC after battling overnight Armin Place blaze

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo firefighters are out of the hospital after battling an overnight fire Saturday on Armin Place in the Queen City.

Firefighters responded to the one-alarm blaze at 59 Armin Place just after 1 a.m. The fire started on the first floor of the occupied home, a Buffalo Fire spokesperson said.

Two firefighters were injured and transported to Erie County Medical Center. They were treated and released.

Fire investigators peg the estimated damage to the home at $225,000. Exposure damage to nearby homes totaled $45,000.

An investigation into what sparked the blaze is ongoing.