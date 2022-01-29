Two Buffalo firefighters released from ECMC after battling overnight Armin Place blaze

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo firefighters are out of the hospital after battling an overnight fire Saturday on Armin Place in the Queen City.

Firefighters responded to the one-alarm blaze at 59 Armin Place just after 1 a.m. The fire started on the first floor of the occupied home, a Buffalo Fire spokesperson said.

Two firefighters were injured and transported to Erie County Medical Center. They were treated and released.

Fire investigators peg the estimated damage to the home at $225,000. Exposure damage to nearby homes totaled $45,000.

An investigation into what sparked the blaze is ongoing.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now