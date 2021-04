BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two gang members from Buffalo have pleaded guilty to weapons charges.

Federal prosecutors say Michael Woods and Antwaine Parker were shot on sycamore street last summer.

They say woods drove himself to the hospital after throwing a gun from the scene.

Police say the two men also posted photos on social media of them holding up guns.

Woods and parker are each facing a maximum of 10 years in prison.