BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes on Hazelwood Avenue in Buffalo went up in flames Sunday afternoon, and one homeowner who caught the incident on video said that the fire was started by neighborhood kids.

Carl Fleming, whose home was one of the two damaged, told News 4 that he returned from a trip to the store and found his neighbor’s house engulfed, with the blaze having spread to the side of his home. No one was injured in the fire.

“It’s just a shame man, good thing nobody got hurt, that’s all I can say,” Fleming said. “I’m upset, I’m mad, but thank God nobody got injured.”

Fleming claimed that footage from a neighbor’s Ring security camera shows that “little kids” from down the street started the house fire. Fleming had recently purchased a new bedroom set and left his old mattress out by the road for trash pickup.

“The little kids — the kids that live down the street — were in the driveway with a lighter, set the mattresses on fire and burned up the whole house,” Fleming said.

Fire investigators called the fire “intentional,” but stopped short of calling it arson. That’s because the mattresses were caught on fire, not the house itself. The incident remains under investigation.