Two Buffalo men indicted on attempted murder charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men have been indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault.

This past July, prosecutors say Edwin Calo-Montanez, 32, and Victor Perez Martinez, 27, shot two other men on West Avenue near Vermont Street. The incident occurred during an argument, officials say.

Both victims survived, but they were taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

Calo-Montanez and Perez Martinez were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and two counts each of assault and attempted murder.

Additionally, Perez Martinez was indicted on charges in a separate incident. Prosecutors say that in May, he was stopped by Buffalo police on Decker Street and found to have an illegal pistol, cocaine, a scale and packaging materials in his possession.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Perez Martinez was released after posting $125,000 bond, but Calo-Montanez is in custody without bail.

Both men face up to 25 years in prison if they’re convicted of the charges against them.