Two Buffalo men plead guilty for their roles in 2017 East Side homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Buffalo men pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a 2017 East Side homicide.

23-year-old David Hunter and 24-year-old Brandon Jones pleaded guilty for their roles in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Mychal Brown, according to Erie County DA John Flynn’s office.

Brown was killed on February 21, 2017, in the area of Roma and East Delevan Avenue.

Hunter and Jones both face a maximum of 20 years in prison and remain held without bail.

Their sentence is scheduled for January 29, 2020, at 2 p.m.