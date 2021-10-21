Two Buffalo Police officers injured after man hits patrol car in Lovejoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police officers and a male driver were injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in the Lovejoy neighborhood of Buffalo.
Buffalo Police tell News 4, a patrol car with two officers inside was hit by a man on Ashley Street and Peck Street around 4:40 p.m. The two officers and male driver were hurt, BPD says the injuries don’t look serious.
The man who hit the patrol car is facing “vehicle and drug charges,” a BPD spokesperson said.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020.
