Two Buffalo Police officers injured after man hits patrol car in Lovejoy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police officers and a male driver were injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in the Lovejoy neighborhood of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police tell News 4, a patrol car with two officers inside was hit by a man on Ashley Street and Peck Street around 4:40 p.m. The two officers and male driver were hurt, BPD says the injuries don’t look serious.

The man who hit the patrol car is facing “vehicle and drug charges,” a BPD spokesperson said.