Two Buffalo police officers injured in altercation with suspect on Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is facing charges after two Buffalo police officers were injured.

Officials say the incident happened on Sunday, just before 3:15 p.m. At the time, the officers were responding to a call about a burglary on the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue.

Their injuries occurred during an altercation with a suspect. Both officers and the suspect were taken to ECMC for treatment. One of the officers suffered hand injuries, but it’s not clear what happened to the other officer or the suspect.

The charges that the unnamed suspect is facing are not known.