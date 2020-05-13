Two Buffalo Police officers under investigation after incident with man is caught on camera

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Buffalo Police officers are now under investigation after an incident involving a Buffalo man was caught on camera.

Mayor Byron Brown says the department’s internal affairs is now investigating.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows what happened minutes after two officers pulled over a man on Madison Street in Buffalo. It starts after the traffic stop.

According to the police report, the two officers in the video saw the man driving the wrong way down the street.

The report says during the stop, officers smelled marijuana.

It goes on to say that while officers patted the man down he began to fight with officers and “reach in his pants ignoring officers commands.”

Mayor Brown says he’s seen the video and has asked the police commissioner to expedite this investigation.

“What we have seen on this tape, while concerning, is just a snippet, just a very short period of time in a police stop. I don’t have all the information, many people don’t have all the information that is why an investigation is critically needed in this case,” Brown said.

The man was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of government administration, and destruction of evidence.

The Buffalo Police Advisory Board is now calling for the department to review its use of force policy.

We reached out to one the man’s family members and haven’t heard back.

We’re told that there is body camera footage of this incident and that the district attorney’s office is also now investigating.