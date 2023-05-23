BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were transported following a crash involving a Kia and a tractor trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive on Tuesday morning, according to police.
Buffalo police say the 26-year-old male driver was driving the wrong way down a one-way street and struck a parked tractor trailer on Jerge Drive around 11:40 a.m.
Two children inside the vehicle were transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital. One was treated for lacerations, bruises and other unspecified injuries. The driver was also transported, to ECMC, for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 55-year-old male, was transported to Veterans Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the Kia was not a stolen vehicle. The Kia driver has been issued a summons for driving the wrong way down a one-way street and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Latest Posts
- Two children among four transported after crash at Niagara Square
- One hurt, airlifted following shooting in Dunkirk
- Call 4 Action: Local homeowner left with headaches after construction company stops work
- Poloncarz says state or NYC will pay for asylum seekers’ housing
- Section of Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda re-opens after fire
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.