BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were transported following a crash involving a Kia and a tractor trailer at Niagara Square and Jerge Drive on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Buffalo police say the 26-year-old male driver was driving the wrong way down a one-way street and struck a parked tractor trailer on Jerge Drive around 11:40 a.m.

Two children inside the vehicle were transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital. One was treated for lacerations, bruises and other unspecified injuries. The driver was also transported, to ECMC, for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 55-year-old male, was transported to Veterans Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the Kia was not a stolen vehicle. The Kia driver has been issued a summons for driving the wrong way down a one-way street and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.