Two children shot in separate incidents hours apart underscores Buffalo’s gun violence spike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun violence is on the rise in Buffalo and now there are even more concerns after two children were shot in separate incidents just hours apart.

The latest figures from the Erie County District Attorney’s office show that gun violence has increased 100% over last year and now these kids are the most recent victims.

Both a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in separate incidents in the City of Buffalo Tuesday.

The 12-year-old was shot in the ankle near Ashley Street at around 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon by a stray bullet.

by all accounts, he certainly was not the intended target, but the person he was standing next to was and that individual has a violent history,” said Buffalo Police Department Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

The situation was a little different for the 17-year-old because police say he was a target. He was shot just before 6:30 last night near Geneva Street. He’s in stable condition.

“We have a shooting problem, not just in the city of buffalo, but in all the major cities across the country. We track those, we all talk. We’re all dealing with the same problems. A lot of it is pandemic-related, there’s a lot of societal issues that are the reasons behind this, but when a bad guy is caught with a gun he needs to be held accountable,” added Gramaglia.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.