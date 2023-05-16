BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two firefighters were transported to the hospital following an accident involving a fire truck on Grant Street on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The accident happened just before 10:50 a.m. on Grant at the Route 198 entrance ramp. Police say a Buffalo Fire truck was stopped at a signa when it was hit from behind by a civilian vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over. The driver of the civilian vehicle and another person in the car were transported to ECMC, along with the two firefighters.

The incident is still under investigation and investigators are looking to determine if speed played a factor.