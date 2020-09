BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both of Buffalo, were initially listed in serious condition following an overnight shooting.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the vicinity of Moselle Street and Box Avenue.

Police tell News 4 the two arrived at ECMC in a cab at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The department asks anyone with information to contact them through their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.