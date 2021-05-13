Two indoor Buffalo pools reopen to the public on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking to cool off as temperatures warm-up will be happy to know two indoor pools in Buffalo will open this Monday.

The Cazenovia Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy pool will reopen for lap swimming beginning Monday. This is the first time the pools have been open since the pandemic began.

Those looking to take a dip and swim some laps will need to make a reservation as the number of people in the water at one time will be restricted. Pool capacity will be set at two swimmers per lane.

Related Content Taste of Buffalo receives approval for in-person event

Deputy Commissioner of Parks & Recreation Andy Rabb says the department looks forward to a “safe and fun” summer as city splashpads are slated to open Memorial Weekend.

“It is exciting to reopen our two indoor pools, soon to be joined by all of City of Buffalo park splashpads for Memorial Weekend, as they provide such an important amenity to our seniors and youth. Parks looks forward to a safe and fun summer season,” said Rabb.

The pools will be Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To book a reservation at the Cazenovia Pool, call (716) 825-1326. And for the Lovejoy Pool, dial (716) 825-1326.