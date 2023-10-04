BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Sterling Avenue and Tacoma Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to Buffalo police.
The accident occurred just before 8:15 a.m., with what appears to be a van and another car, with the car flipping over. Both people were transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.