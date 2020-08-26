Two Jacobs School students, one faculty member test positive for COVID at UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The University at Buffalo announced three positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the university, two students in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences tested positive, but the cases are not related.

Jacobs School students, faculty, and staff were notified of the first positive case by email on Friday, and the second student case was reported on Tuesday, officials say.

Everyone in the Jacobs School was advised to monitor their health per the university’s Health and Safety guidelines.

Additionally, and unrelated to these two cases, the Erie County Health Department notified UB officials on Tuesday that a faculty member, who was working remotely, tested positive as well.

The faculty member, who is not part of the medical school, is in isolation at home, according to UB.

University officials say the faculty member came to campus briefly one day and had very limited interaction at the school.

In a statement to the university community, UB says, “In accordance with UB’s Health and Safety Guidelines, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 exposure or have symptoms are immediately sent home, or to a designated quarantine or isolation location.”

Both of the medical students are self-isolating in their off-campus homes and are taking classes remotely.

To see UB’s full release on the matter, click here.

