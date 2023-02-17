BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead following a crash involving disabled cars and a tractor-trailer, New York State Police announced Friday.

Just after midnight on Thursday, police say they responded to the scene of a serious injury crash on the I-190 southbound, in the area of the Peace Bridge.

Following an investigation, police say that Rebecca Vosburgh, 36, of Cheektowaga was operating a 2009 Pontiac Vibe southbound on the I-190 when, they say, she struck a guide rail and her vehicle became disabled, partially blocking both lanes.

A Buffalo resident who was traveling southbound in a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 pulled onto the shoulder of the road to render assistance, according to police.

Police say moments later, a 2007 International Harvester tractor-trailer collided with the Pontiac. Due to the crest of the highway and low visibility, police say the driver was unable to avoid the collision.

Due to the crash, the tractor-trailer jackknifed and went through the guide rail on the right shoulder. The Rav 4 sustained minor damage.

Vosburgh was extricated from the vehicle and transported to ECMC where she was pronounced deceased. James Papaj, 58, of Tonawanda, who was a passenger in the Pontiac, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other drivers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.