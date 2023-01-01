BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a near head-on car accident just after midnight Sunday on Route 33, according to Buffalo police.

Police say that a driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane near the Jefferson Avenue exit when it crashed nearly head-on with another vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles, both males, died, while a male passenger is being treated in the ICU at ECMC.

A third car, attempting to avoid the accident, struck the other westbound vehicle. That driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Route 33 was closed for several hours following the accident before it was reopened.