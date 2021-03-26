Two lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo has welcomed two new lion cubs.

The healthy cubs, who share a birthday with their father, Tiberius, were born to Lusaka on March 7.

Related Content Country musicians to raise funds for zoos and aquariums, including Buffalo Zoo

“We are thrilled to welcome these cubs to the Buffalo Zoo family,” Lisa Smith, the Buffalo Zoo’s general curator, says. “It’s never a guarantee that newborn animals will survive, but Lusaka is an experienced mom, and she has been doing everything right. Both cubs look healthy and are growing fast.”

The Buffalo Zoo hasn’t announced names for the cubs yet.

It’s not clear when the public is going to be able to see the newest members of the pride, but the Buffalo Zoo will be open every day starting Monday. Currently, the zoo is only open between Friday and Sunday.