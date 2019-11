BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two members of the News 4 team were honored at Shea’s 710 theater tonight.

Reporter Shannon Smith and producer Cameron Owens were recognized at the Changemakers 30 Under 30 awards.

The award is given to millennials who are making their mark here in Western New York.

This is the 8th year these awards have been given out.

The event continues Sunday with a brunch for the award winners.