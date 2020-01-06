Two men charged with attempting to meet teens for sex through social media

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two men are facing charges for attempting to meet teens for sex through social media, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

65-year-old Mark Jacobell of Buffalo is charged with third-degree attempted criminal sex act and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. The DA’s office says Jacobell’s arraignment was Monday morning.

Jacobell attempted to meet a person he thought was a 15-year-old boy at a location on Delaware and Hertel Avenue to engage in sexual conduct at 2:45 p.m. on November 19, 2019.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on January 22, at 9:30 a.m. Jacobell faces a maximum of a year in jail if convicted on all charges.

50-year-old Erick Guigui of Amherst is charged with attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, first degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, third-degree criminal sex act and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court last Friday.

Erie County DA John Flynn says Guigui attempted to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old boy on Delaware and Kenmore Avenue on November 29, 2019, at 5:45 p.m.

Guigui allegedly requested the victim send him sexually explicit photos via social media before the arranged meeting.

His felony hearing is scheduled for January 16, at 9:30 a.m.

Officials tell News 4 he was released on his own recognizance and faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted on all charges.