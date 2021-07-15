Two men hospitalized after shooting near Vermont Street and West Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were shot near Vermont St. and West Ave. in Buffalo Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

The two victims were taken to ECMC after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

