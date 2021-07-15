BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were shot near Vermont St. and West Ave. in Buffalo Wednesday night.
Police responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m.
The two victims were taken to ECMC after suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
- Two men hospitalized after shooting near Vermont Street and West Avenue
- Parts of Pendleton’s West Canal Park closed from storm damage, marina remains open
- ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic to be resentenced, court rules
- Trocaire College requiring all staff and students to be vaccinated by beginning of semester
- Large police presence on West Avenue in Buffalo
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.