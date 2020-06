BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two men were hurt in a shooting late Tuesday night.

Police got the call just before 11:20 p.m. to East Ferry St. near Grider St.

Paramedics took both men to ECMC. One of the victims has serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.