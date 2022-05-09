BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the District Attorney’s office, two men were sentenced Monday afternoon for a 2020 shooting in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Michael “Bebo” Santiago, 23, and Hector “Coli” Sanchez, 30, shot 38-year-old Jerry Bonilla Matos multiple times outside a Newton Street residence in Buffalo, while working in concert with one another, the DA’s office reported. Matos died at the scene.

Santiago and Sanchez each pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B felony, on Feb. 17. They were sentenced in Erie County Court to determinate sentences of 22 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.