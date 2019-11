BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say two men have been shot in the area of 14th Street and Connecticut Street.

Police are investigating the incident that happened at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Both are at local hospitals being treated, according to police. There’s no further information on their conditions at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police’s confidential line at 716-847-2255.