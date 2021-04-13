Two men shot in vehicle on Sweet Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police responded to a report of two people who were shot in a vehicle on Sweet St. around 2 a.m.

The victims, who were identified as two men from Buffalo, ages 18 and 20, were taken to ECMC after suffering serious injuries.

The 20-year-old is in stable condition, while the 18-year-old is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

