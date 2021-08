BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were shot overnight near Pearl and West Chippewa Streets, according to Buffalo police.

Officials tell News 4 it happened just after 2:50 a.m.

The victims were taken to ECMC by ambulance, where a 39-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition, and a 22-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition.

Police say they did recover a gun at the scene.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.