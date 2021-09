BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men were shot inside a vehicle Friday night just before 11:30.

Buffalo police say it happened near Suffolk Street and Langfield Drive.

According to officials, a 22-year-old and 28-year-old are in stable condition at ECMC. Police believe the shooting’s targeted.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.