Two men shot outside Allen Burger Venture in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot at near a popular burger restaurant in Allentown.

According to Buffalo police, the men, ages 33 and 41, were shot near Allen Burger Venture around 3 p.m. Sunday. The victims were outside the restaurant when this happened. One of the victims is a current employee at Allen Burger Venture.

People in the area tell News 4 that for this to happen, and during the day, is just unusual.

“There’s heavy traffic, it’s just really unexpected that something like that would happen over here,” said Buffalo resident Christopher Agustin.

“I’m shocked honestly. I live right around the corner and I’ve never seen much violence of any sort. Especially during the middle of the day like this happening. It’s really no good,” Steven Thompson said.

“The fact that it’s during the middle of the day… especially when people are out and about trying to get a burger, seems a little weird and out of character for the area,” said Buffalo resident Caleb Blodgett.

Allen Burger Venture closed for the day, causing potential customers to look for food elsewhere.

“We were about to go there actually and we just realized it’s closed. We like the burgers so much,” said Lucas Mendelson, who was looking to eat there with his mom.

“I think sometime last week we were like wanna grab a burger or something? But we tried to show up and I think they were either closed or packed to the brim. So right now we’re two for two,” Agustin said.

The two men shot were taken to Erie County Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Buffalo police are still investigating what lead to the shooting and tell News 4 they are working to identify a person of interest.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated a former employee of Allen Burger Venture was a person of interest in the shooting. That information was provided by Buffalo Police. BPD now says new information suggests the person of interest is not a former employee.