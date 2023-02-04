BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators Unit was called to the scene.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle fled the scene and it is unknown how many occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to police, the second vehicle had six occupants, including four minors. Two of the minors were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The four minors, ages 2-years-old, 3-years-old, 6-years-old, and 11-years-old, were transferred, by ambulance, to Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say, the adult passenger was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries by ambulance.

The driver of the second vehicle, 26-year-old Tiarra Davis of Buffalo, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following charges:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated, one count

Endangering the welfare of a child, four counts

Driving while intoxicated, one count

Operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver, one count