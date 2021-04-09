Two new pop-up vaccination sites coming to Buffalo

FILE – In this April 3, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a list of 16 new pop-up COVID vaccination sites are two locations in Buffalo.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office released the list on Friday afternoon. The local sites are listed below:

Native American Community Services

1005 Grant St., Buffalo

Saturday, April 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church

1184 Genesee St., Buffalo

Wednesday, April 14 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccinations at these sites are by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

“Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.” Office of Governor Cuomo