Two new pop-up vaccination sites coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a list of 16 new pop-up COVID vaccination sites are two locations in Buffalo.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office released the list on Friday afternoon. The local sites are listed below:
Native American Community Services
1005 Grant St., Buffalo
Saturday, April 10 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
1184 Genesee St., Buffalo
Wednesday, April 14 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccinations at these sites are by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be permitted.
“Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.”Office of Governor Cuomo
