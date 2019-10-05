Two new restaurants headed to Expo Market downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB)–Owner of Expo Market Paul Tsouflidis announced Thursday on Facebook two local restaurants are soon to open in the food hall.

La Divina will be serving up tacos starting October 14th, and Falafel Bar is coming back downtown and launching inside the hall on November 1st.

On top of the two restaurants, Tsouflidis says they’re launching a Winter farmers market inside on select Saturdays with some of the farmers from the Elmwood Village Farmers Market in November.

“Since my partners and I have taken over Expo Market downtown this year we have been brainstorming ways to make this food hall the premier destination for all of downtown Buffalo. In the coming days you will hear from the people that make Expo Market thrive day in and day out,” Tsouflidis said.