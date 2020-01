BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center and the historic Colored Musicians Club have been working together for the past six years

They say that’s now official thanks to a new grant.

Congressman Brian Higgins and other elected officials were at Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center today to announce the collaboration.

The two organizations received a “Cullen Foundation Collaborative Opportunity Grant.”

It gives local performing arts groups the opportunity to expand in our area.