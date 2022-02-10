Two people charged with attempted murder after 49-year-old sitting in vehicle was shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been arrested in connection with an overnight shooting incident in the first block of Hennepin Street.

Buffalo Police say a 49-year-old Buffalo man was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The man was taken to ECMC and is listed in serious condition.

Police arrested Jesse McClure, 21, and Liam Valentin, 20, both of Buffalo, and charged them with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.