BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been arrested in connection with an overnight shooting incident in the first block of Hennepin Street.
Buffalo Police say a 49-year-old Buffalo man was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The man was taken to ECMC and is listed in serious condition.
Police arrested Jesse McClure, 21, and Liam Valentin, 20, both of Buffalo, and charged them with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
- Two people charged with attempted murder after 49-year-old sitting in vehicle was shot
- Former American Idol contestant given no bond after fatal crash
- Student stabbed, guard shot at McKinley High School
- Buffalo police looking to identify person of interest in string of bank robbery attempts
- Man dies after getting shot, crashing into pole in Buffalo
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.