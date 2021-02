BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at 10:57 a.m. on Peter Street.

When they arrived, officers found two people who refused to exit the vehicle.

BPD responded to a stolen vehicle call at 10:57 am on Peter Street. Upon arrival, officers found two occupants in the vehicle who refused to exit. One officer did fire a round. The vehicle crashed on Floss St. and 2 people are in custody with minor injuries. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) February 2, 2021

An officer did fire a round, and the vehicle crashed on Floss Street.

Two people are in custody with minor injuries, according to police.