Two people rescued after climbing to top of Cargill Grain elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two people were rescued after climbing onto the Cargill Grain elevator Wednesday night.
Police responded to the scene on Ohio Street around 11:30 p.m. There, they say two people climbed up to the top of the elevator before one of them suffered from a medical condition and became trapped.
At some point during the night, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter was on scene. Utilizing it, authorities were able to get the two off the roof.
It’s not clear if charges will be pressed, but officials are investigating this incident.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.