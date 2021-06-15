Two people shot inside vehicle in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, two people were shot while they were inside a vehicle in Buffalo.

Buffalo police say it happened around 2 a.m. on the first block of Phyllis Ave.

The victims, who were identified as a 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man from Buffalo, were taken to ECMC by ambulance.

Initially, the woman was listed as being in serious condition, while the man is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

