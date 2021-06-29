Two people shot near Minnie Gillete Drive and E. Eagle Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, two people were shot near Minnie Gillete Dr. and East Eagle St. in Buffalo.
The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m.
It’s not clear what kind of condition each victim is in, but police say their injuries were non-life threatening.
It’s not known whether or not police have a suspect in this double shooting.
