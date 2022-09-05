BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Good news for fans of Buffalo’s splash pads.

Two of the city’s most popular splash pads, the locations at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park, will remain open for another week, Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday.

The pads will remain open until September 11 with hours of 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting on Tuesday until Friday, then will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“With weather forecasts predicting temperatures in the low 80s all next week, we’ve decided to keep the City’s two most popular splash pads open through Sunday, September 11,” Mayor Brown said. “Although the new school year is starting, our families will be able to enjoy time at these splash pads after school and on the weekend.”

The city’s other nine splash pads will close for the season on Monday at 7 p.m.