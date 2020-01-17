Two priests return to ministry after Diocese investigation into Child Victims Act claims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two priests who were immediately accused when the one-year window opened under the Child Victims Act have left administrative leave and returned to ministry, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced on Friday, in stating its investigation was unable to substantiate the claims.

Rev. Paul Nogaro, a pastor in St. Stephen Parish on Grand Island, and Rev. Msg. Peter Popadick, a pastor in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish in Cheektowaga, were named in August when the statute of limitations was dropped for survivors of child sex abuse in New York state.

Popadick will return as pastor, according to the statement, while Nogaro is classified as a retired priest of the Diocese.

According to one of the lawsuits filed, Popadick and Nogaro are two of six people alleged to have abused a boy at St. Mary of Sorrows School and Bishop Fallon High School in the 60s and 70s. Nogaro immediately denied the allegation, while Popadick did not respond when asked for comment.

Both Msgr. Popadick and Fr. Nogaro have successfully served the Diocese and parishes in many capacities and for numerous years in priestly ministry. The Diocese of Buffalo maintains a rigorous process for evaluating any and all allegations of inappropriate conduct by members of the clergy and Diocesan employees, relying on the impartial expertise of the members of the Independent Review Board, as well as a third-party reporting capability. Statement from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo