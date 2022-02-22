Two rescued from burning building on Ruspin Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, Buffalo firefighters saved two people from a fire on Ruspin Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

According to officials, the fire started on the first floor of the residence, but it’s not clear what caused it. Overall, the damage is estimated at $150,000.

The two people who were rescued were taken from the upper porch. Three adults are getting help from the American Red Cross.

Officials say no injuries were reported.