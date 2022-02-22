Two rescued from burning building on Ruspin Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, Buffalo firefighters saved two people from a fire on Ruspin Avenue.
Crews were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m.
According to officials, the fire started on the first floor of the residence, but it’s not clear what caused it. Overall, the damage is estimated at $150,000.
The two people who were rescued were taken from the upper porch. Three adults are getting help from the American Red Cross.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Latest Posts
- Study: NY has fifth-highest tax burden in the nation
- Who is ‘Hank the Tank’? Thieving 500-pound bear causing controversy in California community
- Mel’s Mutts: Yellow
- Ahmaud Arbery killing: All 3 murderers convicted of hate crimes
- Niagara Falls man twice accused of stealing from elderly with snowplow scam
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.