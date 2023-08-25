BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just before Midnight, two people were shot on Michigan Avenue, north of Buffalo’s medical corridor.
Police say both were seriously injured and taken to ECMC by ambulance.
No suspects or motives have been named by law enforcement officials, but News 4 will provide more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
