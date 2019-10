BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say two Buffalo residents arrived overnight at the hospital with gunshot wounds, and the investigation is turning toward a location on Richlawn Avenue.

Police said the victims are a 24- and a 25-year-old, both males, both from Buffalo. Police said both arrived at Erie County Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in a civilian vehicle.

The 24-year-old was initially listed in serious condition, say police, while the 25-year-old was listed in stable condition.