BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say two men were shot at “some type of party” early Monday morning on Masten Avenue.
Officers responded to the 200 block of the street around 1 a.m. The 20 and 25-year-old victims, both of Buffalo, were taken to ECMC for treatment.
The 20-year-old is in stable condition, while the other man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, police said.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
